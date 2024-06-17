Cuba supports Venezuela against G7 interference





HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 17 (ACN) In a post on X, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla stressed that his country supports the Bolivarian Revolution against attempts by the Group of Seven (G7) to meddle in Venezuelan affairs and impose its imperialist and neo-colonizing interests on the South American nation.



Rodríguez Parrilla also shared a message from his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil condemning the communiqué that the G7 leaders—from Germany, Canada, U.S.A., France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom—issued at their most recent summit in Puglia, Italy, in which a section dedicated to Venezuela makes demands on domestic issues, such as the upcoming July 28 elections.



“Decadent imperialism has never had such poor and ridiculous leadership as that exhibited today by the G7. Rejected by their own peoples, they resort to colonial practices and interfere in matters that do not concern them", Gil wrote, assuring that the Revolutionary Democracy will once again speak of freedom and sovereignty and that their lackeys will not return.