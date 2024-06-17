Cuba hosts international convention on industry







HAVANA, Cuba, Jun 17 (ACN) Under the theme “For greater complementarity, integration and international engagement for industrial development", the IV International Convention and Exhibition of Cuban Industry opened its doors in Havana.



CUBAINDUSTRIA 2024 includes the presentation of more than 300 papers and some 62 keynote lectures as part of a program that features 10 congresses dedicated to recycling, metallurgy, iron and steel industry, packs and packages, quality management, environmental protection, electronics and automation, fashion, furniture, and air conditioning systems, among other topics.



The conference will also touch on the main obstacles facing Cuban industry and the efforts to meet consumer demand.



According to Ernesto Cedeño Rodríguez, deputy minister of Industry and vice-chair of the Organizing Committee, CUBAINDUSTRIA 2024 will gather 1,265 participants from Cuba and 22 other countries, including Venezuela, Spain, France, Russia, Belarus, Turkey, Namibia, Vietnam and China.



On his end, Carlos Alberto Gómez Gilbert, vice president of the Exhibition Fair, remarked that 338 participants, 49 of them foreigners, will exhibit their goods and services in this event, in which 26 legal documents are expected to be signed, including letters of intent, memorandums of understanding, agreements and commercial alliances.