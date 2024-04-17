Cuba and Grenada to honor Maurice Bishop with commemorative bust





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 16 (ACN) A Cuban foundation will work along with the Government of Grenada for the creation of a commemorative bust of the Grenadian leader Maurice Bishop, confirmed the Prime Minister of that country, Dickon Mitchell, after concluding his official visit to Cuba.



According to Prensa Latina, the head of government declared in a press conference in Saint George that the purpose is to achieve this initiative as part of the activities for the National Heroes Day, to be celebrated on October 19, and for that reason it is expected to be conceived by a Cuban foundation with great experience and talent in the creation of busts.



He expressed that during his stay in Cuba, he initiated official talks to commission a work representing Maurice Bishop and his 18 comrades killed in 1983.



Likewise, Mitchell announced the beginning of a relationship with that foundation to teach Grenadian students the art of sculpture and all that it involves.



The Prime Minister's official visit to Cuba took place between April 11 and 14, in the context of the 45th anniversary of bilateral relations between the two nations (established on April 14, 1979).



His program of activities included official talks with the highest Cuban authorities, and the signing of nine MOUs related to health, education, agriculture, tourism and sports.



He also made a historical cultural exchange tour, where he honored the mutual cooperation and respect between the two countries, based on the friendship between leaders Maurice Bishop and Fidel Castro.