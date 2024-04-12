Diaz-Canel tours municipality in Cuban eastern province





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CC PCC) and president of the country, toured entities of economic and social interest in Jiguani, eastern province of Granma, after visiting in the morning the municipality of Contramaestre, in Santiago de Cuba.



Accompanied by Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the CC PCC, they were welcomed with the traditional "toque de chavetas" by the cigar rollers of the Bernarda Toro Pelegrin Export Tobacco Factory in Jiguani, informed on X the Presidency.

The factory produces several emblematic brands such as Romeo y Julieta, Bolivar, Jose L. Piedra, Montecristo, Partagas, for export.



The entity was affected last year by environmental humidity and power outages. Nowadays, they have solar panels that have allowed them to work better in 2024.



The main problem of the Livestock Company 14 de Junio, water, was later reported by the Head of State.



The Company was supplied by an aqueduct system of the Contramaestre River, whose networks have deteriorated, according to the Presidency, and now the prospects are in a credit to make investments.



2023 was a year of negative results, but also a stage to diversify, entering into a livestock module, self-consumption plots, aquaculture, charcoal export, vermiculture and reforestation, which in the first months of 2024 have already reported profits.



Here in Jiguani we have seen examples that we want to promote, said Diaz-Canel about the third item on his agenda: the Cauto-La Yaya productive pole, which belongs to the Municipal Agroindustrial Enterprise.



In this area there were 8 irrigation machines in disuse 5 years ago, said the Head of State. Since the creation of the Municipal Agroindustrial Company, with bank loans and the contribution of the local contribution, these machines are now in operation.



Regarding the work system developed in the first quarter, the president commented that these exchanges in municipalities are a learning experience and stressed the importance of the direct relationship with productive and social scenarios.



The president took advantage of his visit to Jiguani to visit the Dos Rios monument park, where Jose Marti, Cuba's Apostle, fell fighting for the independence of the Homeland.