Cuban PM holds talks with Spanish businessman





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 1 (ACN) Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban Prime Minister, held a meeting at the Palace of the Revolution with businessman Javier Botin, leader of JB Capital Markets, a Spanish firm specializing in the provision of high value-added financial services.



As reported by the National Television News in its prime-time broadcast, during the exchange Marrero Cruz stressed the priority given by the Cuban government to initiatives and projects that have an impact on the quality of life of the people.



He stressed that despite the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the tightened U.S. blockade, the country is not holding back in the search for alternative solutions to materialize the main economic and social programs.



In this context, the Head of Government highlighted the work with JB Capital Markets in areas such as tourism, transportation and renewable energies; and praised the opportunities offered by Cuba to the business community of the Iberian nation due to its close historical, cultural and economic ties.



For his part, Botin highlighted the strength of working ties and the interest in continuing to expand business.



Spain is Cuba's second largest trading partner worldwide and the first foreign investor.