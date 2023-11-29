US Coast Guard Service Returns Four Irregular Migrants to Cuba





Havana, Nov 28 (ACN) The US Coast Guard Service (USCG) returned four irregular migrants (three men and one woman) to Cuba on Tuesday, the island’s Interior Ministry reported.



The individuals, who made the illegal attempt by sea from the coast of western Artemisa province, were brought back to the Orozco port, Bahia Honda locality of that same territory.



The number of irregulars returned to Cuba has climbed to five thousand 107 individuals this year, in 124 operations from countries of the region.



Cuba maintains its firm stance and commitment to a safe, regular and orderly migration, and alerts about the danger and risks for life entailed by illegal departures by sea.