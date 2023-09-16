Cuban VP holds talks with his Namibian counterpart





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 15 (ACN) Salvador Valdes Mesa, vice president of Cuba, held a meeting today with Nangolo Mbumba, his counterpart of the Republic of Namibia, in the context of the Summit of the Group of 77 (G77) and China, which is taking place in Havana.



Both leaders said at the Havana Convention Center Pthat the ties between Cuba and Namibia were forged in the struggle against racism and colonialism and by the deep friendship that united their historic leaders, Fidel Castro Ruz and Sam Nujoma.



The Cuban vice president expressed his satisfaction for welcoming Mbumba and his delegation to the Summit, a meeting that seeks to join efforts in a world with an unjust and unequal order.



Valdes Mesa thanked Namibia for the support it has given for years in international scenarios, such as the United Nations and the African Union, to the petition to put an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba.



I feel at home, were the first words of the vice president of the African country, who took advantage of the meeting to tell anecdotes that show the excellent state of relations between the two nations and their main leaders.



If anyone has Namibia to thank Cuba, without you we would not have achieved independence, Mbumba stressed.



Both nations have maintained for decades relations of solidarity and cooperation in areas such as health, education and agriculture, as well as in the diplomatic field and international organizations, where they have shared positions on global issues.