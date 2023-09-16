Raul Castro meets with G77 Summit and China leaders in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 15 (ACN) Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, leader of the Cuban Revolution, has held several meetings with heads of state and leaders attending the Summit of the Group of 77 (G77) and China.



As reported by the Presidency on the social network X, António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations; Alicia Bárcena, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico; Thongloun Sisoulith, President of Laos, and Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh, President of Mongolia, were some of those present at the Summit with whom he spoke.



"Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, leader of the Cuban Revolution, has held several meetings with heads of state and leaders attending the Summit of the Group of 77 and China. Among them @antonioguterres, @aliciabarcena and the president of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith."

"Raúl also dialogued with the president of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh, who was also received yesterday at the Palace of the Revolution by President @DiazCanelB #CubaG77."



The Summit of Heads of State of the G77 and China began this Friday, in this capital, with the attendance of more than 100 high-level delegations from around the world that analyze the main problems and challenges in South-South relations, in defense of multilateralism, peace, sovereignty and unity.















