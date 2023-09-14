Cuba and Laos ratify interest in expanding relations





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 13 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and Thongloun Sisoulith, Secretary-General of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President of the Democratic Republic of Laos, ratified the willingness of both nations to strengthen and expand cooperation in fields of common interest, especially agriculture, health, biotechnology and sports.



Marrero Cruz highlighted the results of Cuba-Laos cooperation and its potential to undertake projects in the areas of health and biotechnology.



On his end, Thongloun Sisoulith referred to Cuba and Laos as friendly countries that share the same ideals and to the continuation of the agreements signed between the two countries. He also recalled Army General Raul Castro’s visit to Laos in 2005, a reflection of the brotherhood that unites both nations since they established relations in November 1974.