Cuba and Laos Presidents Hold Official Talks



Havana, Sept 13 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and his counterpart from Laos Thongloun Sisoulith held official talks on Wednesday in Havana.

On his X account, Diaz-Canel said that during the talks they expressed their willingness to keep strengthening high-level political dialog, links between political organizations and the historic bonds of solidarity and cooperation between the two countries.

The Laotian President also met with Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and ratified his interest in expanding cooperation links in areas of common interest, particularly agriculture, healthcare, biotechnology and sports.

Thongloun Sisoulith will participate at the Summit of the Group of 77 plus China to taka place September 15 and 16 in Havana.

