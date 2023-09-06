Cuba marks Revolutionary Navy Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 5 (ACN) Manuel Marrero Cruz, Cuban Prime Minister, highlighted today the work of the members of the Revolutionary Navy on the 60th anniversary of its creation.



In X, previously on Twitter, the head of government described its members as faithful defenders of the country's sovereignty and peace.



On the occasion of the date, Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, described these troops as safeguards of the Homeland and the peace of the Cuban people.



Cuban Revolutionary Navy is a type of armed force of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) which is composed of regular forces and militias of territorial troops, created from national institutions related to the maritime, port and nautical branch.



Among the functions of this armed force is to guarantee in peacetime the defense of the maritime border and an operational regime favorable to navigation in the maritime spaces surrounding the national territory.