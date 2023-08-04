Cuba Affirms its Commitment to Colombian Peace





Havana, Aug 3 (ACN) Cuba ratifies its commitment to Colombia’s peace, said Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party and President of the country.



The head of state used social media to say that Cuba his hopeful after the implementation as of Thursday, in Colombia, of a bilateral, national and temporary ceasefire recently reached in Havana by the National Liberation Army, rebel group and the Colombian government. https://shorturl.at/rwCLP



Diaz-Canel said that Cuba, as a guarantor country, is accompanying the important step forward given by Colombia, where a recently set up National Participation Committee reveals the advancement of the peace process underway in the South American nation.



A 180-day ceasefire between the rebel group and the government kicked off on Thursday under a Verification Mission in charge of monitoring its implementation, as established in the second accord reached during Peace Talks in Cuba.



The National Participation Committee, linked to the Peace Talks, includes delegates from 81 organizations in 30 social sectors, like ethnic communities, unions and institutions.



The Third Round of Peace Talks between the two sides wound up in Havana on June 9. The Colombian government representatives and the members of the National Liberation Army penned the Accords of Cuba and their protocols in the presence of the heads of state of Cuba and Colombia.