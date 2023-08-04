Universities of the World Study the Work of Cuba’s National Hero





Sancti Spiritus, Aug 3 (ACN) Over 50 study centers on the work and life of Cuban National Hero Jose Marti are operating in universities of 19 countries of the world, which proves the significance of Marti’s ideas and legacy.



The coordinator of the International Network of Jose Marti Centers, Mexican professor Mario Alberto Najera gave a key-note lecture in the city of Santi Spiritus about the presence of Jose Marti in Mexico. Later he told the Cuban News Agency that some of the centers to study the Cuban hero’s work have opened in Spain, the United States, Argentina, Costa Rica and in his own country.



The professor announced the 20th gathering of the Jose Marti study centers in the Mexican city of Guadalajara next November. The first such meeting took place in 2002, when only six of those centers were operating.



Over the past years we have promoted the study and spread of Marti’s ideas around the world, through lectures and other activities on his Latin American thinking said the Mexican professor.



He noted that there is still much to learn about Marti’s presence in Mexico; he is not unknown in that country, he stressed; he is present; he counts on appreciation and affection, noticed in the setting up of a cultural center named after Jose Marti.