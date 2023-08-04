All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Project Ideas Multimedios launches new website

 

HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 3 (ACN) Ideas Multimedios, a project engaged in the management and coordination of Cuban media and audiovisual programs presented today its official website.

Users can visit www.ideasm.cu to find detailed information on the project’s services, which include digital advertising, event coverage, and communication management, as well as the production, analysis and monitoring of audiovisual productions, web development, visual communication design, consulting, and training.

Developed jointly with the enterprise Dofleini, the new platform aims to rely on editorial and visual quality to promote innovation, serve public interests through media and communication channels, and transform media economic management styles as part of the ongoing process of changes.

The website also provides a news service and analysis on communication, journalism and communication innovation.

