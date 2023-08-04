Cuban leaders salute anniversary of Youth Labor Army





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 3 (ACN) “Congratulations to the leaders, officers, soldiers and workers of the Youth Labor Army (EJT) on the 50th anniversary of the organization founded by Army General Raul Castro,” Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel wrote in a message posted on his Twitter account in which he thanked them for their defense of the homeland and their decisive contributions to the country's economy.



On his end, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz remarked that the EJT celebrates a new anniversary marked by the example and dedication of its forces in every difficult situation, whereas Esteban Lazo Hernández, president of the National Assembly of People's Power, highlighted EJT’s results, hard work, and contribution to national socioeconomic development.



Established on August 3, 1973 as a result of the merger of the Centennial Youth Column and standing infantry divisions, the EJT has been engaged in various tasks related to agriculture, construction, railroad systems, marketing and health care.



Under Act 75/94 on the National Defense, the EJT is a body of forces and means attached to the ground troops of the Revolutionary Armed Forces. Its members are soldiers on active service and civilian workers.