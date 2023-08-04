Belarus and Cuba to strengthen scientific-technical cooperation





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 3 (ACN) A memorandum of understanding for scientific-technical cooperation and stronger bilateral relations was signed by executives of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus and the Cuban Ministry of Agriculture (MINAG).



In July, scientists and directors of Belarusian agricultural and livestock entities visited research centers, enterprises, cooperatives and farms in western Cuba with a view to engage in future cooperation, joint research works and the exchange of information and technology, as well as in the marketing of their results in Belarus, Cuba and third countries, since the memorandum envisages the participation of related centers, institutions and scientists from other nations.



Dmitry M. Bogdanovich, director of the Scientific Center of the Belarusian Academy of Sciences for Animal Breeding, and Telce Gonzalez Morera, MINAG’s director of Science, Technology, Innovation and the Environment, stressed the importance of the agreement for the scientific and technological development of both countries.