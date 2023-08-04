Army General Raul Castro congratulates EJT members





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 3 (ACN) Army General Raul Castro Ruz congratulated today the members of the Youth Labor Army (EJT) on the 50th anniversary of their organization, whose social work and contribution to national production and development he described as essential, as it has forged the will, character and revolutionary convictions of thousands of young Cubans.



“This force has been a training school committed to serve and defend Cuba and its people and to support economic development,” Raúl wrote in his message. “Keep making progress and doing your best from your every post without ever neglecting the defense of the homeland.”



Established on August 3, 1973, the EJT is a body of forces and means that is part of the ground troops of the Revolutionary Armed Forces.