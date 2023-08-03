Tourism and Sports, an Alliance Favoring Cuban Economy





Havana, Aug 2 (ACN) Tourism and sports are two sectors with significant potential to help Cuba grow as they set up alliances during the First International Sports Fair, underway in Havana till August 6.



The so-called Sports Cluster (group of sport-related entities and centers) as international platform of a tourist destination is one of the major issues to promote by the fair.



With that aim, fair organizers invited Antonio Gonzalez Fernandez, leader of Spain’s Almeria Sports Destination to present and share his “solution” and model based on his efforts to turn that Spanish province into a leader of Athletics tourism.



The fair, underway at Havana’s Ciudad Deportiva Sports Complex, is attended by representatives of the Cuban Tourism Ministry and Canada’s Blue Diamond Hotel Chain among other exhibitors.



Wednesday’s agenda included a business forum, negotiations and presentation of export goods and services.



The presence at the fair of Skalan2 (mountaineering) and Ecotur (ecological tourism) reveal the importance of the forum, also attended by different types of companies in the areas of tourist services, manufacture of products and recreation.