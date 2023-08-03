Cuba will Host International Conference on the Protection of Childhood





Havana, Aug 2 (ACN) The 4th International Conference on the Protection of Childhood (Proinfancia 2023) will be hosted by the Palco Hotel in havana, September 27-29.



The announcement was made by the Cuban Interior Ministry, which added that the event will be sponsored by the United Nations Children Fund Office in Cuba.



Some 140 Cuban and foreign researchers and experts will attend the forum to exchange views on the need to strengthen international collaboration to address issues related to the comprehensive protection of children and adolescents in their countries and thus contribute to spreading culture on this topic.



Plenary sessions, key-note lectures, panels, presentations and round tables will be part of the Conference which also includes visits by experts to specialized centers, according to the announcement.



The program focuses on issues like the protection of children and adolescents under the new Cuban Family Code; the prevention of violence; treatment and protection of boys, girls and adolescents either victims or wrongdoers of such actions; school environments, and the development of childhood.



The Conference was previously held in 2017 and its 2020 session was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Its 3rd session was attended by 37 foreign experts from 12 different nations and over 150 local specialists.



Article 86 of the Cuban Constitution establishes that the State, Society and the Family must provide special protection to girls, boys and adolescents and guarantee their harmonious and integral development, for which their interests in the decisions and acts of their own concern.