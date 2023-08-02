President of Cuban Parliament tours production centers in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 2 (ACN) Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba (Parliament), visited production centers in various municipalities of this city.



According to a message from the Cuban Parliament posted on Twitter, Lazo Hernandez was joined by the first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in Havana, Luis Antonio Torres Iribar, and the provincial governor Yanet Hernandez Perez.



Their tour started by the small non-state enterprise Producciones Muhia, a local development project engaged in the manufacture and marketing of toiletries and household cleaning products, where they talked with the workers about the importance of these projects for municipal development.