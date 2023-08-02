Cuba upgrades its tide-gauging network





CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Aug 2 (ACN) The upgrade of the national sea-level measuring network (RMN) with 22 stations deployed along the northern and southern coasts will favor Cuba’s engagement in scientific research and the provision of services linked to regional early warning and sea level monitoring programs.



Data provided by the international project Coastal Resilience have it that RMN’s modernization, one of the Cuban State’s priorities, is in line with the need to tackle the growing risk posed by climate change and extreme weather events.



The improvements made to this technological infrastructure are mainly based on the digitalization of tide gauges, the use of pressure sensors to register information in real time, and the deployment of two new measurement and automatic data transfer centers in several Cuban provinces.



Sea-level measurements are used in the surveillance of control coastal dynamic processes and to monitor climate change, maritime navigation, harbor works, geodetic and environmental applications, tsunami control, and volcanic activity.