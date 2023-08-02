Cuban and Gabonese foreign ministries held political consultations





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 1 (ACN) Cuba and the Gabonese Republic confirmed their good bilateral relations during the inter-chancellery political consultations held in this city, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX).



Chaired by Cuban Deputy Minister Josefina Vidal Ferreiro and Yolande Nyoma, Deputy Minister Delegate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Gabon, the talks addressed the will of both parties to increase political and economic links between the two nations.



The Cuban side thanked Gabon for its steady support since 1998 to the resolution that Cuba presents every year at the United Nations to demand the end of the U.S. blockade.



In 2024, Cuba and Gabon will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.