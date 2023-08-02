Federation of Cuban Women will celebrate its 63rd anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 1 (ACN) This month, the four-million plus members of the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC) will launch recreational and cultural activities in all communities and hold their 11th Congress to celebrate the 63rd anniversary of the organization, according to Secretary-General Teresa Amarelle Boué.



There will be talks in popular councils and workplaces on gender violence and the provision of support to its victims, as well as on the members’ role in food production and in the fight against crime and the anti-Cuban smear campaigns in social media, the official reported. Likewise, the celebrations will pay tribute to its main architects, Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz and the heroine Vilma Espín Guillois, and to all those who, throughout history, raised their voices for women’s rights.



She highlighted the work of the members and of the State and the Government to implement the National Program for the Advancement of Women (PAM), which in two years has provided 115 children's homes and fostered job creation.



Established on August 23, 1960, the FMC is the mass organization engaged in the development of policies and programs for the benefit of women's equality at all levels of society.