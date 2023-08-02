Cuban corporation Cimex announces elimination of cash payment at gas stations





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 1 (ACN) The corporation Cimex S.A. announced today that from September 1 to October 31 it will gradually begin to eliminate cash as a means of payment in gas stations throughout the country.



In an official statement, Cimex explained that different means of electronic payment for the purchase of fuel have been implemented for this purpose, among them, chip cards for the state and non-state sector, magnetic stripe cards (national and international), disposable prepaid cards with six denominations, electronic pins and the rechargeable chip card.



It also specifies that to assist in the implementation of the new means of payment, an application for mobile devices was developed, which can be used to consult the credit balance, transactions carried out and check the activation of the card.



Cimex explained that new communication tools have been incorporated at the points of sale to provide customers with detailed information on the specific use of each means of payment.