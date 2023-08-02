Spanish solidarity groups prepare new shipment of milk to Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 1 (ACN) Solidarity groups, trade unions and parties from Asturias, Spain, supported by the collectives of the State Movement of Solidarity with Cuba, obtained funds for a new shipment of milk to the Caribbean nation.



Prensa Latina reported that the announcement was made during the Moncada 2023 Conference, held in Gijon, and stated that the donation will amount to 12.5 tons of powdered milk.



The report presented by the Asturian solidarity association Lazaro Cardenas recalled the international crisis that exists with the supply of milk, and how in Cuba the situation is worsening due to the sanctions imposed by the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States.



The document added that the decision to offer assistance to the Caribbean nation with this foodstuff arose as a result of the passage of Hurricane Ian through the western part of the country last September.