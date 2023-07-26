The Moncada and the always heroic city of Santiago





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jul 26 (ACN) Those who have always known Santiago and even those who have never set foot on it find inspiration in this land and its surrounding mountains, as well as in the generosity and bravery of its people, which has been sung, painted, narrated and above all experienced by many men and women who fought for the Revolution since it was just a dream.



Santiago holds a great deal of history about mambises and bearded men, the Moncada and its heroism, young men fresh out of childhood who became martyrs, mothers who saw their sons leave for war, houses that sheltered the persecuted, and people who gave up their jobs or their savings, as well as about courage, selflessness, altruism and solidarity.



Here lie the remains of Mariana, mother of the Maceo family; Carlos Manuel de Céspedes, the Father of the Homeland; José Martí, the spirit behind the Moncada; and those of many men and women of different generations who gave their lives for Cuba. And there is Fidel, the eternal Commander in Chief.



Martí called it the ''indefatigable Santiago'', and Fidel ''the strongest bulwark of the Revolution'', based on a certainty that is still true today: ''In Santiago de Cuba and in the Sierra Maestra mountains, the Revolution will have its two best fortresses''.



Also from Fidel came the most deserved and respected reverence: ''You accompanied us in the most difficult days, here we had our Moncada, our November 30th, our January 1st. We honor you especially today, as we do all of our people, whom you symbolize. May your heroism, patriotism and revolutionary spirit always be an example for all Cubans! May what we learned here always be the heroic slogan of our people: Homeland or Death! May what we achieved here on that glorious January 1st always await us: victory! Thank you, Santiago!”



On January 1st, 1984, the 25th anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution, Santiago de Cuba was given the honorary title of Hero City of the Republic of Cuba.



Today the struggle continues from Santiago, which is all of Cuba, because ''our people is one of those who were never deterred by self-sacrifice or by whatever price they would have to pay for their dignity and freedom; a people who never trembled and will never tremble for the price they would have to pay for their happiness,” Fidel said. And Raúl reasserted his words with a resounding phrase: “History proved it: it could be done, it can be done, and it will always be done!”



That is why, 70 years after that assault, Santiago de Cuba still inspires, as befits these difficult times.



Today, in a day of celebratory remembrance and optimism, José Ramón Monteagudo, first secretary of the Party in the province, ratified as much: “This is the Santiago that has never failed nor will ever fail the Revolution; the rebellious, enthusiastic, hospitable and heroic Santiago that is proud of its history and will always be faithful to Fidel's legacy and where victory will always await the Revolution.”