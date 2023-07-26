



HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 26 (ACN) “Every day, every hour, every minute, we have a Moncada to storm,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez said today at the political-cultural event marking the 70th anniversary of the assaults on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks.



“This Revolution is a constant struggle against hatred and a passionate defense of freedom, love and happiness,” said the President in the historic and rebellious city of Santiago de Cuba in a ceremony attended by Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, leader of the Revolution; Esteban Lazo, President of the Parliament; Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, and other Party and Government authorities.



“As long as the U.S. maintains its brutal blockade of Cuba and tries to trample on national dignity, we will have a Moncada to storm; as long as we do not reach a modicum of dignified prosperity for all Cubans, we will have a Moncada to storm,” he remarked. “Our people expect solutions to their daily problems, which can be solved without waiting for the U.S. blockade to be lifted (…) The battle against illegalities and crime, and especially the increased supply of consumer goods to curb inflation, is a difficult Moncada that we are duty-bound to storm here and throughout the country.”



Díaz-Canel recalled in his speech that the assault on the Moncada barracks was the beginning of the end of the last dictatorship in Cuba and the spark that ignited the small engine that jump-started the big engine of the Revolution.



He thanked the solidarity groups that join Cuba today, as Pastors for Peace from the U.S. and the Juan Rius Rivera Brigade from Puerto Rico.



Likewise, Díaz-Canel stressed that the city of Santiago de Cuba deserved to host the celebrations on account of its history, but also, and very especially, for its efforts and results at a time of serious hardship nationwide.



“Every time I come to this region I see progress in key sectors such as agriculture, education and health and a province that preserves its beauty and hygiene and has strived to transform its neighborhoods. You have done well and surely can do better,” he said, “since preserving what we have conquered and making even more progress is an obligation to the generations currently in charge of the immediate fate of the nation that our parents won for us.”