Raúl Castro presided over ceremony for the 70th anniversary of the Moncada





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jul 26 (ACN) Army General Raul Castro Ruz headed the political and cultural rally held in this city for the 70th anniversary of the attack to the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Cespedes barracks.



Along with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, the Leader of the Cuban Revolution witnessed the entrance of the performers of the conga troupe Los Hoyos, evoking the carnival celebrations that protected the action against Batista's tyranny.



Also present at the historic event were the Commanders of the Revolution Ramiro Valdés and Guillermo García Frías; Esteban Lazo, President of the Cuban Parliament; Prime Minister Manuel Marrero; the Heroes of the Republic Gerardo Hernández and Fernando González; Party and Government leaders; and members of Cuba solidarity movements from some twenty countries.



The assault to the Moncada Barracks was launched as dawn broke on St. Anne’s Feast Day, July 26, when the city carnival was at its peak. It was the day when the revolutionaries proved to the world that they would not give up the pursuit of the definitive independence of the Homeland.