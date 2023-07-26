Díaz-Canel attended gala dedicated to the Moncada barracks





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jul 25 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez attended a gala performance dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the assaults on the Moncada Barracks in Santiago de Cuba and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes Barracks in Bayamo.



The program featured the Youth Symphony Orchestra of the Esteban Salas Conservatory, as well as popular actors and performances by concert guitarist Aquiles Jorge, the Madrigalista and Música Aurea choirs, troubadour Eduardo Sosa, and soloist Zulema Iglesias.



Likewise, the Santiago Ballet Company and the septet Los Guanches also participated with works by singer-songwriters Silvio Rodríguez, Vicente Feliú, and Commander of the Revolution Juan Almeida Bosque.



Also present at the gala were the President of the National Assembly of People's Power, Esteban Lazo, and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, along with leaders of the Party, Government, and mass organizations.