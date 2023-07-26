Cuba regrets victims and damage from wildfires in Algeria





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 25 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla lamented on Twitter the heavy toll taken by wildfires in Algeria’s north-east provinces and sent his condolences to the Algerian people and government for those who died in recent days.



Local media reports have it that 34 people died as fires broke out Sunday due to the heatwave that is sweeping the country with temperatures nearing 50°C.



Until Monday, the Algerian Ministry of the Interior had reported 97 wildfires in 16 municipalities, with the largest one registered in the Béjaïa and Bouïra regions of the country, as authorities keep monitoring the situation and evacuating people to safe places.