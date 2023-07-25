Cuban fortress joins Caribbean cruise network





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, July 25 (ACN) The Nuestra Señora de los Angeles de Jagua fortress, which for almost 280 years has been the guardian of the Bay of Cienfuegos (central Cuba), is the only one of its kind in the country included in the Carifor project, a network that gathers seven similar fortifications located in the Caribbean Sea and linked to cruise ship tourism.



Marisol Otero, director of the museum located in the fort, told the Cuban News Agency in an exclusive interview that this initiative aims to inform international tourism about the characteristics and typologies of these bastions, as well as the production of audiovisuals and an explanatory book with a synopsis of each of the enclaves.



From the Castillo de Jagua, as it is popularly known, the museum's collective promotes entrepreneurship towards the community, and for the new productive forms, with four restaurants that offer meals based on typical recipes of that area.



To protect the bay from the incursions of corsairs and pirates, in 1733 the construction of the Fortress Nuestra Señora de los Angeles de Jagua began, by engineer Josep Tantete, and the construction was completed in 1945.



Its structure is located at the very entrance of the inlet, and is distinguished by its defense systems, its hydraulic installations for the collection of water in a large cistern, as well as for having the only drawbridge that still works in Cuba.