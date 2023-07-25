Diaz-Canel marks 508th anniversary of the founding of Cuba's iconic eastern city





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 25 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and President of the Republic, praised today the 508th anniversary of the founding of the city of Santiago de Cuba, which will host the main event for the 70th anniversary of the assaults on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Cespedes garrisons.



In a message on Twitter, the head of state congratulated the inhabitants of that city, and affirmed that they are always rebellious, hospitable and heroic.



Accompanied by Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister of Cuba, and Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Diaz-Canel toured construction works in the province in honor of July 26, National Rebellion Day.



The opening of several rehabilitated investments of social interest and the traditional festivities for the anniversary of the founding of the town (1515) have characterized the last days, commemorating both anniversaries.