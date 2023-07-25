Cuba Attends Europe-Latin America Parliamentary Forum





Havana, July 24 (ACN) The president of the Cuban Writers and Artists’ Union Luis Morlote is heading a delegation to the 25th Europe-Latin America Parliamentary Assembly, underway in Madrid, Spain.



The president of the Cuban Parliament’s Foreign Relations Commission, lawmaker Rolando Gonzalez, is part of the Cuban delegation representing the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament, according to the legislative body’s Twitter account.



The meeting, attended by 75 European lawmakers and 75 representatives of Latin American and Caribbean parliaments, will consider the results of the Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States recently held in Brussels.



A plenary session on July 27 will debate issues like the regulation of digital platforms, access to drinking water, the fight against organized crime, trade relations and the Universal Declaration on the Rights of Nature.



The forum takes place once a year and is the parliamentary institution of the bi-regional strategic association between the European Union and Latin America and the Caribbean.



