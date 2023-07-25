Activists Demand End of US Blockade against Cuba





Santiago de Cuba, July 24 (ACN) Activists attending a Caribbean forum in solidarity with Cuba in this eastern city demanded the end of the over-60-year US economic, commercial and financial blockade of Cuba.



Puerto Rican Wuanda Ibelise said that the meeting revealed the continuity of the legacy of regional heroes, as flag of liberty and fraternity.



Speaking at the Universidad de Oriente, venue of the event, Ibelise said that the forum was an opportunity to also condemn Washington’s blacklisting of Cuba in its list of states sponsors of terrorism.



The activist stressed Cuba’s role in promoting regional unity, the defense of fair causes, self-determination and respect for the integrity of the peoples. She also referred to the significance that the Caribbean be a zone of peace.

The friend of Cuba considered it crucial to expand communication networks to promote actions and the activity of the solidarity movements.



Meanwhile, the president of the Cuban Friendship Institute, Cuban Hero Fernando Gonzalez, said that nothing will destabilize cooperation and relations of affection of the friends of Cuba. He stressed the need to expand friendship and the struggle for peace.



Gonzalez said that in the face of the strengthened US blockade, which has damaged social and economic indicators in Cuba, the people and government of this nation will continue to defend the achievements of the socialist process.



The Hero of the Republic of Cuba underscored his country’s permanent commitment to Latin American and Caribbean unity and he called for a active participation at the international court against the US blockade, to take place in Brussels, in November.



The forum took place in the context of commemorations in Cuba for the 70th anniversary of the 1953 attack against the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Cespedes army barracks in eastern Cuba by a group of revolutionaries led by Fidel Castro in an action aim at overthrowing the former Fulgencio Batista dictatorship.