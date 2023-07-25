Cuban President in Santiago, Venue of Rebellion Day Ceremony





Havana, July 24 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party Central Committee and President of Cuba is touring social centers in eastern Santiago de Cuba, venue of July26th National Rebellion Day ceremony, marking the 70th anniversary of the attacks on the Moncada Garrison back in 1965 by revolutionaries led by Fidel Castro.



The head of state is accompanied by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and by the Communist Party Organization’s Secretary Roberto Morales, according to the Twitter account of the Cuban Presidency.



On Monday, Diaz-Canel visited the 26 of July Museum, which offers information about the 1953 historic event.



He also toured the Juan Manuel Ameijeiras elementary school, which is located within the areas of the former Moncada barracks, turned into a education center under the name of

Ciudad Escolar 26 de Julio.”July Ciudad Escolar.



At the school, the President exchanged views with teachers about ongoing remodeling actions underway at the center. He also visited a vegetable garden which will benefit six schools inside the campus.

