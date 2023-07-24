



SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Jul 23 (ACN) Intended to strengthen the struggle for peace and regional integration, the Caribbean Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba and Just Causes began at the University of Oriente, in the city of Santiago de Cuba.



Noemí Rabaza, first vice president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, remarked that Cuba is a benchmark of worldwide solidarity and stressed the country’s permanent commitment to the construction of a prosperous and sustainable socialism.



The official also thanked the active support of the friends of the Cuban Revolution, who have overcome all kinds of threats, limitations and difficulties, and pointed out the need to create a collective conscience against imperialism and in defense of peace, sovereignty, development and social justice, as well as to achieve the full independence of Latin America and the Caribbean.



David Dennis (Barbados), director of the Caribbean Cuba Solidarity Network, underscored that these regional movements will keep condemning and demanding the end of the U.S. blockade and the exclusion of the island from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. He also called for a resolution to denounce any form of interference in the affairs of the peoples of the world.



Attending the meeting, held in the context of the 70th anniversary of the attacks on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Céspedes barracks in eastern Cuba, are representatives from Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, Venezuela, Haiti, Puerto Rico, Barbados, Saint Lucia and Peru, among other countries.racks in eastern Cuba, are representatives from Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, Venezuela, Haiti, Puerto Rico, Barbados, Saint Lucia and Peru, among other countries.oduwa santo