Foreign students graduate from medical school in central Cuba





CAMAGÜEY, Cuba, Jul 23 (ACN) The Carlos J. Finlay University of Medical Sciences of the province of Camagüey, established by the Cuban Revolution on June 4, 1980, graduated another 124 students—54 of them from other countries—who took the courses of Clinical Bioanalysis, Medical Imaging and Radiophysics, Hygiene and Epidemiology, and Health Information System.



“Be better every day and learn to rise to the occasion every time a problem arises in your daily work, as our world is committed to the provision of health care as a universal, accessible and proper right of our peoples,” rector Tamara Chaos Correa remarked in her words to the new medical professionals.



Some of the foreign graduates, including Tanesha Atkinson (Jamaica) and Kadensky Fontil (Haiti), held to be very happy with their degrees after so many years of study, tears, exhaustion and practical work and stated their gratitude to Cuba for the opportunity.



Regine Lamur, ambassador of Haiti, and Glen Benedict Noel, ambassador of Grenada, attended the graduation ceremony as special guests.