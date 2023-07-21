Raul and Diaz-Canel participate in debates at the Cuban Parliament





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 21 (ACN) Army General Raul Castro Ruz and Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, are participating today in the debates on the relationship between the deputies to the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) and the voters of the territories where they were elected.



The second working day of the 1st Ordinary Session of the ANPP is being held at the Havana Convention Center, during which, among other issues, the measures adopted for price control, the current situation and prospects of the country's energy system will be evaluated.



In addition, a review of the implementation of the Food Sovereignty and Food and Nutritional Security Law will be carried out.