This is the National Assembly the country needs, Diaz-Canel states





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 21 (ACN) The Cuban State and Government cannot be indifferent to the occurrence of illicit activities, social indiscipline, manifestations of corruption and crime that destroy the structure of our society, said Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, speaking on Thursday at the plenary debates of the 1st Ordinary Session of the 10th Legislature.



The President of the Republic made reference to the manifest imperial determination to create a climate of insecurity and distrust among the citizens to fracture the popular unity in the country.



That is why any criminal act that occurs here is constantly overstated, mainly related to gender violence, he denounced.



There is, said Diaz-Canel, an incisive look towards our society, and yet there is total complacency in the face of social deterioration, police brutality, criminality, murders, gun facts in schools and other outrages that are increasing every day in the American society.



The President emphasized that the rejection of the deputies to these attitudes has been evident during the day, in a debate that has been sincere and honest, as a sign of the knowledge of the reality of the country, but also of the desire to achieve prosperity and the greatest possible social justice for the people.



The new legislature is characterized by the way in which the problems that concern the people of which we are a part are being discussed openly and with great commitment, that is the National Assembly that the country needs, he stressed.



Now we have to do the most important thing, warned the head of state, which is to act with rigor, with the leadership of the Communist Party and the participation of all the institutions, the mass organizations, the civil society, the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Ministry of the Interior.



We cannot allow those who do not work or contribute to earn more and have better living conditions than those who work honestly, contribute and play a leading role in the history of daily heroism of the Cuban people, said the president.



It will be essential to promote the clean and responsible behavior of all our institutions and in particular of the Cuban family, which has much to contribute to this combat to which we are summoned.

And we are going to face it, he affirmed, with unity, courage, justice, determination, order, discipline and effectiveness, to achieve what the friends of solidarity from Portugal, Brussels and the rest of the world were telling us: Cuba will win.



Now, as we have acknowledged here, the Cuban State and government cannot be indifferent to the occurrence of illicit economic activities, to social indiscipline, to the manifestations of corruption, of crimes that are established as a parallel, submerged and dirty economy that penetrates and destroys the fabric of our social life.



He added that these are the essence of the nature of the Cuban Revolution to confront speculative activity, corruption, vagrancy that does so much harm, rascality, bureaucracy, lies, vulgarity, the nuisance caused by the disrespectful behavior of the lumpen.



Diaz-Canel oriented his actions towards the elimination not only of the consequences but also to work on the causes that provoke the dysfunctional change of family, the rupture of the link with study and work by some citizens, particularly young people, the inadequate incorporation into society of others who have served criminal sanctions, tax evasion and those who benefit from the illegal foreign exchange market.



Cuban leader called for promoting the clean and responsible behavior of all our institutions, of society and in particular of Cuban families, who have a lot of responsibility and a lot to contribute to this combat we are calling for and which we are going to face with unity, courage, justice, determination, order, discipline and effectiveness.



After his words, Esteban Lazo, member of the Political Bureau and president of the National Assembly, concluded the debate which included the presentation of the report by Salvador Valdes Mesa, Vice President of the Republic, interventions of the deputies and finally the approval of the document with the proposed measures and guidelines of the First Secretary of the Party.



From the Havana Convention Center, Valdes Mesa emphasized that the Council of Ministers approved in February this year a work system whose priority is the rigorous fight against indiscipline, crime, corruption and illegalities.