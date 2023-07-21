Tropical Storm Don slightly strengthens in the North Atlantic





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 21 (ACN) Tropical Storm Don has gained some organization and intensity in the waters of the North Atlantic. It now has maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour, with a central pressure of 1002 hectoPascal, reports the Institute of Meteorology in its Tropical Cyclone Warning No. 8.



At 6 p.m. on Thursday, the central region of Tropical Storm Don was estimated at 36.8 °N and 42.7 °W, a position that places it about 1555 kilometers west of the Azores Islands, the advisory adds.



Don is moving on a near-westwesterly course with a translational speed now at 17 kilometers per hour.



In the next 12 to 24 hours, this tropical organism is expected to have little change in intensity over North Atlantic waters, and to move on the same course, inclining its trajectory to the northwest tomorrow, Friday, and to the north over the weekend.



This system poses no danger to Cuba and is only of interest to navigation.