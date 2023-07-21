Cuban Parliament Adopts Military Penal Code Legislation





Havana, July 20 (ACN) The Cuban National Assembly of People’s Power (parliament) adopted a military penal code law during the First Session of its 10th Legislature, held Wednesday in Havana.



The session counted with the attendance of lawmakers Army General and former Cuban president Raul Castro and the First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party Central Committee and President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel.



The new law aims at strengthening military discipline, safeguarding the country’s political, economic, and social order and the principles of the nation’s defense, national security and interior order, as well as protecting the rights and guarantees established by the Cuban Constitution.



The draft submitted to the Parliament was the outcome of collective work enriched by a larger segment of the population involved, said the president of the People’s Supreme Court Rubén Remigio Ferro.



Ferro said that the new legislation establishes a system of sanctions divided into principal, additional, autonomous and mixed, and is contained in two books with 10 titles, 19 chapters, 31 sections, 60 articles plus special and final items.



The official stressed that the law will contribute to increase conscience of respect towards socialist legality, the appropriate use of rights and meeting of duties, order and discipline, as well as appropriate observance of norms of co-existence among those involved and their interaction with Cuban society in general.