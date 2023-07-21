Marrero Cruz: “Attention to teenage fertility a priority”





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz wrote on his Twitter account that, given its impact on young people’s life and development, teenage fertility is one of the Government’s top priorities.



In his message, Marrero Cruz pointed out that the subject calls for a comprehensive approach and the engagement of families, schools, communities, and all social institutions and organizations.



The premier shared an article issued by the Ministry of Public Health regarding related discussions held during the working session of the commissions of Health and Sports and Attention to Youth, Childhood and Equal Rights of Women.



According to data provided by the deputies on Tuesday, women in the 12 to 19 age group account for 18.9% of the births in 2023.