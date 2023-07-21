Raul and Diaz-Canel attend Cuban Parliament’s first session





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 20 (ACN) Army General Raul Castro Ruz, leader of the Revolution, and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez are attending the First Ordinary Session of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) in its 10th Legislature.



ANPP president Esteban Lazo, member of the Political Bureau, opened the session after two days of intense work by the 11 permanent commissions of the Parliament that look after core issues bound to take center stage during the debates.



Today’s program features the review of the results achieved through the general provisions regarding the struggle against crime, illegality, and social misconduct, as well as the draft Military Penal Code.