Cuba to Shut off Analog TV Broadcasts by 2026





Havana, July 19 (ACN) Cuba will fully switch off analog television broadcasting during the year 2026, according to a timetable designed by the Communications Ministry.



The announcement was made Wednesday during a parliamentary commission’s working session prior to the First Session of the Cuban Parliament’s X Legislature in Havana.



The shutdown will take place with the full transition from analog to digital television in the central and eastern regions of the country, which is scheduled to take place in 2024 and 2025, according to the local Granma newspaper.



Communications Minister Mayra Arevich told lawmakers with the parliamentary commission in charge of Attention to Services that the change will depend on the sustainability of the program and the local production of decodifying boxes.



A partial transition from analog to digital TV in western Cuba has thus far been satisfactory; the action included the disconnection of 52 analogue transmitters, which favored the expansion of digital TV coverage.



The initiative allows to use the 700 MHz band for the deployment of 4-G mobile wide bands.