Cuban President Attends Parliament Commission Debates





Havana, July 19 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party Central Committee and Cuban President attended on Wednesday the debates of parliamentary commissions prior to the July 20 plenary session of the National Assembly of People’s Power.



The head of state participated in a joint meeting of the commissions for attention to Youth, Childhood and the Rights of Women, and Health and Sports, which met at Havana’s Conventions Hall.



The debates focused on actions to provide recreational spaces for the summer time in the municipalities.



The parliamentary commissions attending to different social and economic sectors have been debating over 80 different issues including previously adopted accords since July 18, ahead of the first ordinary session of the X Legislature of the Cuban Parliament.