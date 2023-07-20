Venezuelan Delegation to Attend Cuban National Day Ceremony





Havana, July 19 (ACN) A delegation from the Venezuela-Cuba Mutual Solidarity and Friendship Movement will attend the central ceremony to mark Cuba’s Rebellion Day on July 26 in eastern Santiago de Cuba city.



On July 26th, 1953, a group of revolutionaries led by Fidel Castro Ruz attacked the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Cespedes army barracks in eastern Cuba in an action to overthrow the tyranny of Fulgencio Batista.



The coordinator of the Venezuelan solidarity organization, Yonny Garcia, told reporters that the activists will pay tribute to the martyrs of the historic attack at the local Santa Ifigenia cemetery and will take part at a Caribbean encounter in support of Cuba.



They will also attend a panel to mark the 240th anniversary of the birthday of Simon Bolivar, “The Liberator,” which will debate a presentation on Bolivar and his concept of continental unity and integration, according to PL news agency.



A walk against the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba will also be staged by the Venezuelan visitors, before the delegation will join other brigades visiting Santiago, such as Puerto Rico’s Juan Rius Rivera, and others from Europe and Latin America-Caribbean, as well the Pastors for Peace activists from the United Sates.

