Cuban Parliament standing committees in sessions





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 19 (ACN) The standing committees of the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP, Parliament) continue their work meetings this Wednesday, prior to the I Ordinary Period of Sessions of the Parliament in its X Legislature, to be held from July 20 to 22.



In a press conference, it was previously reported that the meetings of the commissions, which began this Tuesday, deal with issues such as updating the Family Doctor and Nurse Program, the current situation of the medicines that make up the basic Health framework and the maternal-infant program at the end of the first semester of 2023.



In addition, the deputies analyze the realization of the 2023-2024 sugar harvest, and the presentation of the results of the State Plan to confront Climate Change: Life Task.



This Tuesday, legislators learned that progress was being made, very discreetly, in the implementation of foreign investment in wholesale-retail trade in Cuba after the approval in August 2022 of measures to encourage these activities.



In the commission for Health and Sports and Care for Youth, Children and the Equal Rights of Women, it emerged that adolescent fertility is a social problem that requires a comprehensive view from the different institutions and not only from the Ministry of Public Health and the Maternal and Child Care Program (PAMI).



Although pregnancy at an early age is present throughout the country, the provinces of Las Tunas, Granma, Guantánamo, Camagüey, Santiago de Cuba and Ciego de Ávila are those with the highest incidence.



On July 22, the I Ordinary Period of Sessions of Parliament will begin in its X Legislature with a report on the behavior of the economy in the first semester of 2023, and will be followed by the presentation of the settlement of the Budget for the year 2022.