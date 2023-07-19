Cuban President Meets UN High Commissioner





Havana, July 18 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party and Cuban President, met on Tuesday with Volker Turk, United Nations’ High Commissioner for Human Rights, during the III Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States and the European Union (III CELAC-EU Summit 2023).



During the meeting, the Cuban head of state ratified his country’s willingness to keep strengthening cooperation links with the UN Human Rights Office and with the UN Human Rights mechanisms on the grounds of respectful and constructive dialog.



The Cuban President also held bilateral meetings with leaders and political personalities from several countries, such as the foreign ministers of Germany Olaf Scholz, and Mexico, Alicia Barcena.



The Cuban leader traveled to Brussels, Belgium, heading a Cuban delegation to take part at the CELAC-UE Summit which held sessions Monday and Tuesday under the theme Renewing Bi-regional Partnership to Strengthen Peace and Sustainable Development.