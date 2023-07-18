Miguel Diaz-Canel: The Road towards Fair Association

Havana, July 17 (ACN) We get together at the 3rd Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States-European Union (CELAC-EU)wishing to advance on the road towards the reconstruction of a really fair and balanced association on the basis of equality and mutual respect.
The statement was made and uploaded by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on his Twitter account https://rb.gy/xdp2v where he added that work is underway to achieve more cooperation and solidarity in the benefit of the peoples.
The Summit https://rb.gy/8mavt opened Monday in Brussels, Belgium, under the theme: “"Renewing the bi-regional partnership to strengthen peace and sustainable development,” and will run till July 18 attended by representatives of all 33 CELAC member states and all 27 EU countries.
