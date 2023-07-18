Cuban President: You cannot Block Solidarity





Havana, July 17 (ACN) We are convinced that solidarity cannot be blocked as food, medicines and equipment can be blocked; solidarity only serves the human needs and demands, and places its providers and recipients on the top of our human species.



The statement was made Monday by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel at the Summit of the Peoples, underway in Brussels, with the participation of other Latin American Leaders.



Miguel Diaz-Canel, General Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party, said “they try to isolate us, shut us up and with that stop our constant denunciation of supremacy policies, blackmail and punishment against those who do yield; nobody must expect us to put down our arms and get on our knees asking for pardon for having defended our right to be different.



The Summit of the Peoples confirms the phrase that “Homeland means Humanity,” coined by Cuban National Hero Jose Marti, said Diaz-Canel and tanked all participants for their support of Cuba.



The gathering runs till Tuesday, parallel to the 3rd Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC)-European Union.